Atomos Releases HDR 4Kp60 Ninja Inferno

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—Atomos plans for its recently released HDR 4Kp60 10-bit 422 Ninja Inferno monitor recorder to become a dynamic duo with the Panasonic GH5 camera.

The new Ninja Inferno system brings 10-bit color resolution, 4:2:2 color accuracy, high frame rate 4K 60p video resolution and HDR brightness to the GH5. The new Atomos system also serves as an HDMI monitor recorder to accept 4K DCI signals from a range of cameras. Support for the 4096 DCI standard unlocks cinema recording from 4K video and mirrorless DSLRs.

The Ninja Infero features a 1920x1200 resolution LCD panel and AtomHDR engine, which adds 10-bit processing in highlights and equivalent 10+ bit resolution in blacks. When the AtomHDR engine is combined with the Atomos-built backlight up to 1500nits can be utilized for High Bright Rec709 or HDR PQ/HLG at 10+ stops. It also comes with a balanced XLR input and 48V Phantom Power for audio. Additional features include a 7-inch wide angle calibrated screen, playback controls, playlist and XML tagging, and post-production capabilities like dropping recorded files directly into NLE editing and graphic software and the ability to accept HDR signals.

Atomos is now shipping the Ninja Inferno for $995.