NAB 2016: Atomos Launches Shogun Inferno 4K Monitor

LAS VEGAS—Australian-based Atomos has announced the creation of its Shogun Inferno monitor recorder. The new unit features 1500nit/10bit/HDR monitor technologies, 4Kp60 over Quad-SDI recording capability, playback and editing functionality. The company says that the Inferno is the flagship model in its Atomos HDR line-up, which also includes Blade HD series, Ninja Assassin, Shogun and Shogun Studio, and Flames series.

Shogun Inferno

The Shogun Inferno comes with monitoring features that were previously announced with the Shogun Flame, including 10 stops of dynamic range with AtomHDR, 1500nit brightness, and 10-bit processing for color transitions. New elements for the Inferno include 4K 60p and HD 240p ProRes and DNxHR recording from either a video or Raw signal; Raw to Raw CDNG recording up to 4K DCI/UHD 30p or 2K/HD 120p; Quad SDI connections to input from cameras with 1.5/3/6/12G SDI outputs without converters; PQ (ST-2084) input and PQ (ST-2084) output.

Atomos has also revealed a new range of HDMI cables and an update to the Flame series with AtomOS7.1. The AtomFLEX range of 4K60p HDMI 2.0 coiled cable management is a group of six cables or various lengths that will be available in July. The AtomOS7.1 for Flame users adds PQ input and output for HDR functionality and the addition of new Waveform guidelines; it will be available in May and downloadable for free for current Flame users.

On the business side, Atomos and X-Rite have announced a partnership that aims to deliver professional color calibration to Atomos monitor-recorders.

Atomos will showcase all of its latest announcements at its booth, C8925, during the 2016 NAB Show.