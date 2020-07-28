Atomos Enables RAW 4Kp60 Recording Via Sony Camera

MELBOURNE, Australia—Atomos has announced that RAW recording up to 4Kp60 can now be done via HDMI from Sony’s Alpha 7S III (ILCE-7SM3) full-frame mirrorless camera to the Ninja V HDR monitor-recorder.

This is achieved through the Alpha 7S III’s CMOS image sensor and the Ninja V’s ability to record its full dynamic range in Apple ProRes RAW. The images are recorded directly to AtomX SSDmini or other compatible SSD drives for transferring to editing systems.

With the Alpha and Ninja combination, ProRes RAW video can be recorded as long as there is space on the SSD, bypassing internal record time limitations. RAW video can also be captured on the Ninja V at the same time as compressed video is recorded internally to the memory card on the Alpha 7S III.

Additional features, per Atomos, include the option to record RAW footage in dim conditions; the ability to capture 16-bit linear RAW output as 12-bit ProRes RAW at up to 4Kp60; Ninja V being able to record Alpha 7S III’s 10-bit 422 HDMI video output as 10-bit 422 Log or Rec.709 video at up to 4Kp60 into production ready ProRes or DNx codecs; and the use of the 5-inch 1000nit HDR high brightness display of the Ninja V for viewing Alpha 7S III RAW signal in HDR in a choice of HLG and PQ formats or view natively in Sony’s S-Log profile.

Ninja V supports ProRes RAW and the higher bandwidth, less compressed ProRes RAW HQ.

“Sony’s engineers have delivered an amazing quality RAW over HDMI output to the Ninja V that will open up countless creative opportunities,” said Jeromy Young, Atomos CEO. “The detail, dynamic range and especially low light performance is outstanding in RAW. The stable operation and long RAW record times that the Ninja V brings to the Alpha 7S III make it a brilliant tool for almost any production.”

Ninja V users will receive a free AtomOS update to enable RAW recording over HDMI from the Alpha 7S III in September.