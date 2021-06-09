Atmos, Panasonic Offer Apple ProRes RAW Recording With GH5S, Ninja V, V+ Combo

MELBOURNE, Australia—Atmos and Panasonic have released Apple ProRes RAW recording from the Panasonic LUMIX GH5S camera when used with the Atmos Ninja V or Ninja V+, the companies said today.

Both products now can record up to 4K DCI p60 ProRes RAW and 3.7Kp60 anamorphic RAW from the GH5S with an update to AtomOS Firmware 10.66.

The small, compact size of the GH5S makes it well suited for gimbal and drone shooting, vlogging and cinema production. Its Micro Four Thirds image sensor provides flexible lens options, affordable anamorphic capture and dual native ISO, the companies said.

The ProRes RAW files captured when using the camera with the Ninja V or Ninja V+ will offer full metadata support in Final Cut Pro for White Balance and ISO slider adjustments, they said.

Both Atomos recorders offer accurate monitoring of the RAW signal on their daylight-viewable 5-inch 1000-nit brightness HDR screens.

Setup is simple. Users can view the RAW image accurately in HDR in a choice of HLG and PQ (HDR10) formats. The Ninja V family offers touchscreen access to tools like waveforms, 1-1 magnification and focus peaking. The Ninja records the ProRes RAW data onto a removable AtomX SSDmini or other SSD drives. When shooting is complete, the drive is removed and connected to a computer via USB for immediate offload and editing.

The free Ninja V and Ninja V+ 10.66 firmware upgrade is available on the Atmos website .