Atlona Technologies introduces new video switcher, scaler

Atlona Technologies has introduced its AT-LINE-PRO4, a professional video switcher/scaler with a single HDMI output. It features 10 inputs including four HDMI/DVI, three VGA, one component, one S-video and one composite.

This new device, which Atlona Technologies calls its most powerful video processer to date, can convert any of the aforementioned video signals to up to 1080p or 1920 x 1200. It also offers an intuitive on-screen display for audio options, scaling, resolution, switching and more. Control options include front-panel buttons, IR remote control or RS-232.