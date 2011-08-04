ATG Broadcast to bring Integrated Services Team to IBC

ATG Broadcast, one of the world’s largest systems integrators of broadcast facilities, will exhibit its range of systems integration services at IBC 2011 next month.

The company will be represented at the show by key members of its team including Graham Day (Managing Director), Jim Greaves (Business Development Manager), Hassan Ghoul (Sales Manager Middle East), Jonathan Baker (System & Product Sales) and Alastair MacDonald (Proposals Manager).

ATG Broadcast has recently completed the HD master control infrastructure for Associated Press in London, a five-camera production studio and file-based ingest system for Arab Radio & Television in Jeddah and a 13-channel playout system expansion for TV4 Sweden, Stockholm, completed in just eight weeks.

The company also completed a major studio upgrade (to 3Gb/s 1080/50p) for BBC Television Center Studio Six in London, and a five-studio production center and 22-post-production suite resource for BSkyB’s new Harlequin 1 broadcasting facility.

In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, ATG Broadcast completed a comprehensive rebuild of Astro’s All Asia Broadcast Center (AABC), including HD infrastructure. A suite of operational areas was installed and the station architecture re-engineered to provide resilience plus easy future expansion capabilities.

As a single-source supplier of broadcast systems integration with optional long-term engineering support, ATG Broadcast has the resources to design, pre-build and test complete large-scale installations prior to delivery. Comprehensive reference manuals are supplied with every system.