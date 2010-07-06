ATC SCM25A Pro studio monitor now shipping
TransAudio Group has announced the immediate U.S. availability of the SCM25A Pro from U.K. loudspeaker manufacturer ATC. The SCM25A Pro is ATC’s first compact active three-way studio control monitor. Designed for positioning on a meter bridge, or rack-mountable for broadcast applications, it offers high performance in the most compact possible form factor.
The speaker’s drive units all use large diameter, under-hung voice coils for excellent dynamic range and linearity. The mid-range is ATC’s soft dome, while the bass driver is hand-built in-house, using a carbon-paper cone with high excursion capability. Onboard amplification features the ATC’s class A/B Mosfet output stage delivering 150W to the bass driver, 60W to the mid and 25W to the high frequency driver. All three stages are fed by fourth-order critically damped crossover filters with phase compensation.
TransAudio Group president Brad Lunde noted, “The ATC SCM25A Pro is perfect for applications requiring a small package with high-resolution and bass extension that is normally found with a larger three-way design. The ATC 25 is designed to perform over and above what you’d expect of its size, but without the uncontrolled low-frequency response found with many compact designs.”
The SCM25A Pro produces a wide, stable soundfield with low coloration and offers low-frequency extension to 42Hz (-6dB). The unit’s ported enclosure measures 10.4in high, 16.9in wide and 16in deep.
