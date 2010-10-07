Aspera unveils three new software products to speed file transfers

Aspera introduced three new software products at IBC2010 that expand the company’s ecosystem for transportation and management of digital assets at maximum speeds regardless of file size, transfer distance or network conditions.

Aspera Sync is a new continuous file synchronization application built on Aspera’s fasp transport technology. Key features include multidirectional synchronization of remote files and directories, including one-to-one, one-to-many and full-mesh synchronization.

Aspera Orchestrator 1.0 is a new Web-based application and SDK platform for the creation and management of automated Aspera file transfer workflows including third-party media applications and services.

Aspera Mobile Uploader enables companies to give their remote news professionals and contributors the ability to do high-speed file transfers to and from mobile devices up to three times faster than regular TCP over typical 3G networks and up to 100 times faster over high-bandwidth 802.11 WiFi connections to long-haul WANs.