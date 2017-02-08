ASL Launches Dante-Based Enchorus Audio Network

UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS—ASL Intercom, a Riedel Communications company, has released the Enchrous, a Dante-based audio network meant for AV professionals. Able to be used for live stage applications, production studios and other AV installations, ASL says the Enchorus will help provide its customers with “audio anywhere.”

The Enchorus series of products features four modules for delivering audio and providing synchronization across multiple switches. The modules feature AES3 and analog studio inputs and outputs to feed analog and digital power amplifiers. Each module also comes equipped with two Ethernet ports for building redundant network paths or for daisy chaining an integrated 16x16 mixer, a four-band equalizer on each input and output, and redundant power.

The Enchorus ENC 1201, which ASL says is the flagship module, provides eight mic inputs with a max input level of +24 dBu, more than 152dB of dynamic range, a built-in mixing engine and an internal 4x splitter with individual level, phase and filter settings.

Users can configure the Enchorus modules via an integrated web interface, with device configurations able to be stored, imported and exported.