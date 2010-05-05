Ascent Media, BT form strategic alliance

Ascent Media Group (AMG) and BT have entered into a strategic alliance to form a global broadcast switching platform to offer 24/7 connectivity between two of the world's largest video switch communities.

The service enables broadcast and cable networks, sports networks, news agencies and enterprises located in New York City and London to import and export content instantly between the video switches. The service features full access to all venues and TV connections in both cities. The new platform offers transport services for SD media content with full-time, dedicated connections between Ascent's Waterfront Switch in New York City and the BT Tower Switch in London and leverages both companies' video switches and booking centers. The service offers a dedicated (24/7) JPEG 2000 transport stream at 50Mb/s with two-channel audio at 7Mb/s.