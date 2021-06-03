Arvato Systems Announces Release of VidiEditor

COLOGNE, Germany—Arvato Systems this week began shipping its VidiEditor browser-based desktop editor, part of the company’s Vidispine brand.

The cloud-based solution, which addresses demand for remote editing workflows, is a fully featured editor that also enhances journalistic editing and content preparation. Offered as an application that’s part of the VidiNet cloud-based Vidispine media services platform, the editor works through a standard desktop internet browser, the company said.

Well-suited for fast turnaround workflows, such as news, sports and entertainment, VidiEditor is priced and automatically scales for concurrent users so unused application instances or infrastructure are never paid for, the company said.

With an intuitive interface that makes it easy to browse for media, VidiEditor offers instant preview in an optimized player. Fast, frame-accurate editing and preview with support for trim, ripple edit and drag-and-drop operation are supported. VidiEditor offers intelligent keyboard shortcuts, audio channel duplication, audio leveling, an accurate peak meter and the ability to record voiceovers directly into a sequence. Simple publishing options are available when a project is completed, the company said.

“Remote editing workflows became instantly vital during the pandemic and are very much an established part of the broadcast workflow now,” said Karsten Schragmann, head of product management for Vidispine at Arvato Systems. “VidiEditor provides the ideal combination of an advanced back-end infrastructure with smart scaling to meet requirements with the intuitive front-end interfaces that users are demanding as the industry pivots towards cloud-based editing solutions.”