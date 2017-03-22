Artel Video Launches ATSC Transition Platforms

WESTFORD, MASS.—As the industry prepares for the eventual move to ATSC 3.0, Artel Video Systems has debuted a pair of its own transition systems designed to work with its InfinityLink broadcast media transport platform. The new transition systems are the ATSC 3.0 Transition Over Fiber and ATSC 3.0 Transition Over IP solutions.

These new InfinityLink transition systems enable next-generation, over-the-air broadcast and content delivery for ATSC 3.0 while retaining legacy signal transport capabilities for ATSC 1.0. Both the ATSC 3.0 Transition Over Fiber and ATSC 3.0 Transition Over IP systems include platform components and optical and/or electrical transceivers for interconnection with single-mode fiber or a carrier-supplied IP GigE service.

Artel is expected to feature the new ATSC 3.0 transition products at the 2017 NAB Show.