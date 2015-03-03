Artel to Introduce Media Transport Products at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Artel Video Systems will introduce the Digilink Lite DL5156 at the 2015 NAB Show. Digilink Lite is a line of pre-configured, low-cost, plug-and-play media transport solutions designed for broadcast and professional A/V applications. The DL5156, the first product in the line, combines six asynchronous video circuits into a single optical stream for transport across fiber and optical networks.

Artel will also showcase the new features and capabilities of its DigiLink media transport platform, including an L-Band to ASI turnaround module, ASI transport stream multiplexer, HEVC decoder and a quad 3G/HD/SD multiviewer.

This platform is a fully integrated, carrier-grade, modular solution for transporting broadcast-quality media, including 3G, HD-SDI, SD-SDI, and ASI plus Ethernet traffic over direct fiber, managed optical, and IP networks. It features multiple chassis options, award-winning JPEG 2000 technology, integrated routing and switching, flexible options for optical multiplexing, TDM technology, and SMPTE IP encapsulation.

Also on display will be a new DigiLink 1RU chassis with integrated 20x20 3G routing, Ethernet switching, and chassis management.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Artel Video Systems will be in booth SU9102. For more information visit www.nabshow.com.