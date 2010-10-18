Artel offers 3G-SDI signal generator and test module

Artel Video Systems is now shipping its DL4000 based, multiformat 3G-SDI capable signal generator and test module. The new DLT710 is space-efficient, low-cost and helps automate the process of testing a video circuit.

The DLT710 is designed for simple, automatic link verification of all serial digital video formats. The single module functions as both a signal generator and test monitor for 3G-SDI, HD-SDI, SD-SDI, DVB-ASI and ATSC formats and is ideal for automatic verification of single or multiformat video links. The DLT710 generates and verifies all common video transport formats and includes the ability to automatically sequence through all preselected formats. In less than five minutes, the DLT710 can verify as operational a video circuit supporting 3G-SDI, HD-SDI, SD-SDI, DVB-ASI and ATSC.

Used in conjunction with DL-Manager, it logs CRC and EDH errors and monitors format changes or loss of video for a selected video circuit. It can be installed in any DL4000-based chassis and for remote installations can be packaged in a rugged travel case with the DL4100 single slot chassis. To ensure the DLT710 meets the most stringent safety and reliability standards in the world, it will be NEBS Level 3 certified.