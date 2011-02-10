Artel expands backhaul, contribution platform

At the 2011 NAB Show, in Booth N6129, Artel Video Systems will update its DL4000 line, a simple-to-deploy platform of products for broadcast backhaul and contribution applications.

The new version includes a larger 12-slot (3RU) chassis to support the company’s DL4000 line of software modules. The space-efficient chassis holds all of the central office applications and aggregates multiple circuits. The larger chassis also simplifies installation requirements. The company’s DL-Manager and SNMP capabilities are embedded in the chassis and require no additional software.

The newest addition to the DL4000 line is the DLC410, an ASI- and SDI-over-IP gateway that enables the transport of two bidirectional streams across a single GigE connection and is ideal for multicasting.

The company said it is an ideal solution for CATV operators and video service providers with intercity video connectivity requirements. Because it’s designed based on the SMPTE 2022 encapsulation and forward error correction standard, the DLC410 also provides interoperability with other standards-based video-over-IP products.