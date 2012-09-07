ARRI Introduces Ready-to-Shoot Kits for Blackmagic Cinema Camera



Fremont, Calif.—Blackmagic Design said that ARRI, the largest manufacturer and distributor of professional motion picture equipment, has introduced Ready-to-Shoot Kits for Blackmagic Cinema Camera.



Kits from the ARRI Pro Camera Accessories (PCA) line are built for a variety of applications. The equipment is designed to allow DPs to tackle workflows in dynamic shooting environments.



Blackmagic Cinema Camera kits start at $1,200 and include ARRI’s Mini Base Plate MBP-3 and Camera Cage System, offering a nonobstructive solution for the mounting of accessories through 3/8-16” and 1/4-20” interfaces, as well as a Universal Cable Safe System CCS-1, which protects internal electronics against accidental stress when using HDMI, USB or audio cables.



ARRI’s MBP-3 was designed to fit cameras with small form factors, such as Blackmagic Cinema Camera, through dedicated adapter plates. Attaching the cage support system to the MBP-3 provides 3/8-16” and 1/4-20” mounting points for arms and accessories.





The ARRI PCA set for the Blackmagic Cinema Camera comes in several configurations. The basic adds an aluminum left-side Support Arm CSL-1, providing support for handles and accessories, while allowing for the use of handgrip and controls. The professional configuration comes with a Hot Shoe Bracket CHS-1 to prevent camera body flex.