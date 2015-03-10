Apantac to Launch 4K/UHD Multiviewer at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Apantac will launch its new T# (T Sharp) multiviewer series at the 2015 NAB show. Based on modular architecture, the Apantac T# multiviewer supports 4K/UHD by combining four 3G-SDI BNCs as a single 4K/UHD input.

It’s also 4K/UHD output ready, with support for output resolutions up to 1920x1200, including 1080p. Two output boards, with four outputs each, provide eight outputs per chassis. For each SDI input, 16 channels of embedded audio are supported, and can be decoded to display as on-screen audiometers.

All input sources can be duplicated up to 64 times on a single display and any input is available to any output. When fully populated using the largest frame, the hardware accommodates eight input boards for a total of 64 3G/HD/SD-SDI and composite video inputs.

It’s available in 16 pre-configured models—with 1RU, 2RU and 4RU frame sizes—that can be expanded by adding input or output boards. As with all other Apantac Tahoma multiviewers, T# supports 3rd party routers and production switchers, and offers a simple, flexible skin technology to customize on-screen graphics displays and video windows.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Apantac will be in booth N6006. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com