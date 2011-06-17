Apantac debuts miniature SDI to fiber extenders

Apantac is adding to its MAZAMA series of fiber extenders with a new SDI to fiber extender/receiver set. The SDI to fiber extension set includes an SDI to fiber transmitter and receiver for transmitting multirate SDI up to 18mi (30km) over fiber using a single-mode or multimode fiber-optic cable with ST connectors.

It is a miniature-style extension that supports all SDI formats up to 3G including SMPTE-424M (3G-SDI), SMPTE-292M (HD-SDI) and SMPTE-259M (SD-SDI) protocols.

To prevent signal loss, input signals are equalized and ouputs reclocked to 120m for 3G-SDI and 140m for HD-SDI.