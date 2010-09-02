Anton/Bauer to introduce three power solutions at IBC

Anton/Bauer will introduce at IBC2010 three new power solutions. The FGM-DSLR, DSLR Pouch Pack and ElipZ DSLR are designed for the Canon EOS 5D Mark II and EOS 7D digital SLR cameras.

These three new power solutions will run monitors, lights, transmitters and other accessories not possible with a standard OEM battery. Using the Logic series batteries, the FGM-DSLR has the ability to mount to most third-party support rigs, such as Red Rock Micro, Zacuto and Cinevate, and offers a much needed counter balance to the rig. The DSLR Pouch Pack offers all of the benefits of the FGM-DSLR, except the battery is worn on a belt. The ElipZ DSLR solution is based on the ElipZ battery system and provides users with the ability to power the camera and ElightZ or EledZ.

