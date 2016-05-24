Anton/Bauer Offers Air Travel Discharging Ability

SHELTON, CONN.—In an effort to allow Li-ion battery users to comply with the new IATA regulations for air travel, Anton/Bauer has updated its Performance Quad Charger. The charger now has the ability to discharge a battery to any level, including those specified by IATA regulations.

Users of the Performance Quad Charger can now asses and discharge to a desired preset level, including the 30 percent SoC level required for air travel. This updated capability is available for free as a firmware update by going to http://vitec.ftpstream.com/?lid=2cot2ask#.

All current generation Anton/Bauer Li-ion batteries feature a power gauge. The CINE and Digital series batteries displaying the battery charge percentage while the Dionic HC series shows a single bar of charge to represent less than 30 percent SoC.