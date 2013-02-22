Anton/Bauer Introduces DIONIC HD Lithium-ion Battery at the 2013 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Anton/Bauer will introduce its newest lithium-ion battery, the Dionic HD, for broadcast and digital media professionals. Part of the company’s Logic Series of batteries, the lightweight, robust Dionic HD powers high-current applications and offers features promoting longer cycle life.



Dionic HD offers a new feature called RealTime Display that indicates both fuel gauge and remaining run-time data simultaneously without requiring any setup. Dionic HD is ideal for digital cinema cameras including the Sony F65, RED cameras, ARRI Alexa and Vision Research Phantom series.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Anton/Bauer will be at booth C6025.



