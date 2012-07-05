Anton/Bauer AB HDTX system delivers 5.8GHz COFDM transmission solution

Anton/Bauer has begun shipping its new AB HDTX system, a compact 5.8GHz COFDM RF system offering the ability to transmit an HD signal over long distances, while being powered by Anton/Bauer batteries.

A collaboration between Anton/Bauer and Vitec Group sister company Integrated Microwave Technologies, Anton/Bauer’s AB HDTX system is a COFDM transmitter that uses the 5.8GHz frequency band allowing users to operate without the need for an FCC license.

The AB HDTX sends its signal directly to the AB HDRX dual-diversity receiver or the DirectVu handheld confidence monitor/receiver. The unit’s size makes it well suited for reality-based, ENG/EFP and live event coverage.

The AB HDTX System has an RF output of 100mW and is capable of accepting a wide range of HD/SD video formats along with embedded audio from the HD-SDI output on the camera.

The use of MPEG-4 compression allows the signal to travel a half-mile in line of site applications. The system can operate on 12 different channels to ensure the least amount of interference.