Anton Bauer Introduces Next-Gen Dionic XT Li-Ion Battery

SHELTON, CONN. — Anton Bauer has introduced its latest generation Dionic XT battery series for broadcast and 14.4 V cinema applications.

Available in V-Mount and Gold Mount camera mounts, the compact, lightweight Dionic XT 14V Li-ion battery delivers up to 12 amps of continuous power, and better onboard battery management, for applications that demand greater battery performance and reliability.

The Dionic Series, including the Dionic XT90 and Dionic XT150 models, features a durable ABS and rubber construction that cushions and protects the battery and ensures high performance, even in extreme conditions, such as heat, humidity or cold.

And, with its advanced cell technology, the company claims that Dionix XT batteries can be recharged many more times than other batteries for lower management overhead and a faster return on investment.

Certified for air travel, these batteries feature USB (5.0V 2A) and PTAP connectors for powering accessories, such as portable LED lighting, with an easy-to-read LCD display for tracking run time and capacity, and they’re cross-compatible with competing brands’ charging systems.

Anton Bauer will debut the Dionic XT90 and Dionic XT150 product line in Booth 15 at the Cine Gear Expo, taking place June 12, in Los Angeles.

Anton Bauer is a Vitec Group brand providing mobile power systems for broadcast, film/video, healthcare, and other video productions

