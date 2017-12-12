Antennas Direct Releases ClearStream View Indoor TV Antenna

ST. LOUIS—It’s an antenna. It’s a wall frame. It’s both, according to Antennas Direct. The company has unveiled its new ClearStream View wall frame amplified indoor HDTV antenna that it plans to launch in the coming days.

The ClearStream View antenna features loop technology for advanced signal reception with a 50-plus mile range and is multi-directional for both UHF and VHF. The antenna also has a 20dB in-line USB amplifier system that provides added range and maximum signal reception, per the company. The frame comes with a collage mat that can display up to nine custom photos, measures 14.25x18.75-inches, slide-locks, a built-in keyhole to hang in a horizontal position.

The ClearStream View antenna will be available on Dec. 15.