ANNOVA Systems to showcase enhancements to OpenMedia newsroom computer system

At IBC2011, ANNOVA Systems will feature the latest enhancements of its OpenMedia advanced newsroom system.

Among the new features available in OpenMedia 3.8 is Show Profiler, which provides an overview of upcoming shows. For example, users can view their news bulletins for 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. together on one screen to check if everything is running smoothly. The Show Profiler also provides a means to perform cross-channel comparisons for a specific slot in time.

The new Shot Planning module brings the Sony XDCAM directly into the OpenMedia news workflow. The Shot Planning module allows a continuous planning workflow for productions, where metadata relevant to the story can be matched directly with a Sony XDCAM available to the camera team.

Annova Systems also will feature its Journalist Editorial Portal, which makes all news production information available on one dashboard.

