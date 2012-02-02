Amsterdam station automates news production with Ross Video

RTV Noord Holland, a regional station based in Amsterdam, has introduced the Ross Video OverDrive automated production control system and XPression Virtual Studio to increase its live output for news and regional affairs.

The station went on air September 2011 with the new systems, allowing a new creative studio environment without increasing technical operators and allowing for a more efficient daily workflow.

The station worked with systems integrator Sealander Visions to implement automation on live output. Sealander technical solutions manager Tony Wood said, “When RTV N-H wanted to explore the possibility of adding control of a Virtual Studio to a live program, with a growing requirement for automation, we knew this would be a first.”