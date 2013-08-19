AmberFin Launches New Version of MXF Desktop

BASINGSTOKE, ENGLAND — Amberfin announced that the recently launched AmberFin Academy has more than 2,000 subscribers worldwide



AmberFin Academy is a non-vendor specific industry resource designed to help broadcast professionals navigate file-based workflows. It was launched at NAB 2013 as a free resource that is accessible to all with a non-product specific blog, white papers, media thought leadership, views from experts, tricks and tips and up to date information on broadcast formats and standards.



At the heart of the AmberFin Academy is Bruce’s Shorts, a series of free training videos and webinars hosted by AmberFin chief technology officer, Bruce Devlin, co-author of the MXF format. The training videos are now available with English closed captions to comply with the latest FCC regulations, as well as with Portuguese and Japanese subtitles.



The current series which includes 47 short videos, and a series webinars and recordings of Bruce’s Shorts Live from NAB cover a broad range of industry topics including: “how to avoid the common mistakes when migrating from tape-based to file-based workflows” to “the secrets of metadata” and “which is the best HD format for your facility.”



AmberFin also announced that a new series of Bruce’s Shorts would be going into production straight after IBC. The new series, which will be available at the end of the year, will feature new training videos and webinars reflecting latest industry trends and developments.



AmberFin also will introduce a new version of its MXF desktop software at IBC. It enables MXF playback and basic analysis on the desktop and provides wizards to unwrap and wrap MXF files to/from elementary streams. The new version includes the support for the latest MXF standards and support Windows 7,8 Server 2008 and Server 2012 operating systems.

