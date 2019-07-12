Amagi Launches AWS Cloud-based UHD Playout Solution

BANGALORE, INDIA—Amagi this week launched its Cloudport UHD playout platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS), which allows broadcasters to leverage the scalability, reliability and security advantages of the AWS cloud to meet their UHD playout needs.



First showcased at the 2019 NAB Show and enhanced based on feedback the company received, Cloudport UHD playout is now being launched as a commercial product, the company said.

The UHD playout solution relies on AWS EC2 compute instances without drawing on GPU processors to provide dynamic broadcast graphics, Dolby Surround Sound and captioning along with its core playout function.

“Given the dynamism in UHD market in terms of evolving HDR standards and varying degrees of platform readiness across the globe, this solution provides future-proofing of UHD implementations for content owners and TV networks,” said Baskar Subramanian, co-founder of Amagi.

“Cloudport UHD eliminates the need for broadcasters to invest in capital infrastructure that can become redundant with the changes in the marketplace”.

Overall, Amagi manages more than 200 channels in over 40 countries. The Cloudport T playout platform offers dynamic graphics, remote management via Web UI, automated alerts and cloud MCR capabilities. The product is offered on a pay-as-you-go basis. The cloud-based solution enables TV networks the technical and commercial flexibility to spin up and down channels, create pop-up channels and regionalize feeds.

For more information visit the Amagi website.