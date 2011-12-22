Altinex debuts multi-signal twisted pair solution

Signal management solution specialist Altinex has announced the introduction of the TP115-201/202 Video+Audio+IR+RS-232 To Twisted Pair Transmitter/Receiver. The solution can transmit video (computer or component), stereo audio (analog or digital), RS-232, and IR signals over a single Twisted Pair-type (Cat5) cable. The TP115-201/202 Transmitter/Receiver enables integrators to take advantage of existing cable infrastructure to contain costs while providing an effective means of distributing these signals up to 300ft, making these units ideal for a wide range of venues.

With its compact form factor, the new Altinex TP115-201/202 Transmitter/Receiver is ideal for situation requiring a clean look, or where space is limited. The TP115-201 transmitter provides buffered local outputs for both video and audio, with the local outputs in the same format as the input. When a local monitor is connected, the TP115-201 passes the EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) data from the monitor to the computer video source; otherwise Altinex' built-in EDID data is passed to the video source — thus ensuring a proper signal match.

The TP115-201 and TP115-202 support analog audio with RGBHV video and optical/digital audio with YPbPr component video. The TP115-202 receiver accepts the twisted pair signal from the TP115-201 transmitter and decodes the video, audio, and control signals for output.

The transmitter has a 15-pin HD female connector for video input (RGBHV or YPbPr) and a 3.5mm optical mini jack for audio input. Local outputs use a 15-pin HD female connector for video and a 3.5mm optical mini jack for audio. The transmitter’s RJ-45 output provides the main drive to the twisted pair cable that is accepted on the receiver's main input connector. The receiver also has a 15-pin HD connector for video output (RGBHV or YPbPr) and a 3.5mm optical mini jack for audio output.

These devices also enable bid-directional IR (Infrared) or RS-232 data. Transmission requires the construction of a simple 3-conductor cable for RS-232, while IR is easily achieved with the optional AC301-110 IR Receiver and AC301-111 IR Emitter. The IR capabilities enable one to run their presentation either locally or from the display location. The TP115-201 and TP115-202 can be configured to transmit IR and RS-232 data, though not simultaneously.

The Altinex TP115-201/202 Video+Audio+IR+RS-232 To Twisted Pair Transmitter/Receiver each carry an MSRP are now available.