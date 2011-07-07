AKG introduces WMS 470 wireless system

Harman’s AKG division recently debuted its WMS 470 wireless system at Infocomm. Designed for complete ease of use, WMS 470 incorporates a vast number of upgrades from previous AKG lines and delivers outstanding performance and reliable operation to users.

WMS 470 operates up to 16 channels simultaneously within the same frequency band and up to 48 channels by using multiple frequency bands. WMS 470’s new automatic frequency setup function immediately finds and displays all available channels. A pilot tone function prevents unwanted noises at startup, as the receiver will only open the audio if the pilot tone is detected. The transmitters are powered using a single alkaline, lithium or Ni-MH rechargeable battery, providing up to 14 hours of use with lithium batteries. The WMS 470 handheld microphone has a built-in dipole antenna to ensure reliable transmission with 50mW output power, even if the user covers the antenna with their hand.

The WMS 470 is available in a variety of configurations for live music, instrumental, sports and presentation use including handheld, headworn and lavalier mic options. Packages include the WMS 470 D5 and C5 handheld sets, the WMS 470 Instrumental set, the WMS 470 Sports set and the WMS 470 Presentation set.