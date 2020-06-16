AJA Updates Ki Pro Go H.264 Recorder, Player

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—AJA Video Systems has announced a firmware update for its Ki Pro Go H.264 recorder and player, v2.0.

The new firmware is designed to offer improved H.264 recording quality and reliability, including recording support for up to 25 Mbps, 10-bit and 4:2:2 color space. There is also expanded timecode capabilities with LTC, enhanced super out and front panel audio monitoring, in-system drive formatting, network file downloads and gang recording support.

Ki Pro Go v2.0 offers up to four simultaneous HD or SD recording from HDMI or SDI sources. Users can select from five recording settings ranging from Low, which can be used for things like talking heads and security recording, Medium for more complex content and High for things like sports (Med-Low and Med-High are the other two options).

The super out and front panel audio monitoring features display the remaining media percentage and audio meters for all four video channels. The LTC timecode option is available for one of the analog audio inputs, enabling the second to function as a mono input.

Additional features include new in-system media formatting that eliminates a need for a second PC; network file downloading for use in live production environments and allows for moving recorded files to a central server on the LAN; and gang support to connect to multiple Ki Pro Go devices over Ethernet and be able to control the entire group using one unit via Ki Pro Go’s web-based user interface or front panel button controls.