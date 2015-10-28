AJA Releases New Mini-Converters

GRASS VALLEY, CALIF.—AJA Video Systems has announced the release of new mini-converters that give users additional options for extending SDI signals and incorporating computer files into video production. The new mini-converters include HB-T-SDI, HB-R-SDI, ROI-HDMI and HD10MD4.

The HB-T-SDI and HB-R-SDI are able to extend 3G-SDI signals over Ethernet cable through the HDBaseT protocol. They also support bi-directional IR and RS-232 for device control for use in fixed installation AV, digital signage, live events, post production, network, studio environments and on set. Each mini-converter can also be mixed and matched with AJA’s HDMI-based HDBaseT mini-converteres for customized video I/O on either end of the Ethernet connection.

The ROI-HDMI mini-converter offers real-time region-of-interest scaling and SDI video output from HDMI computer outputs, which allows users to incorporate computer signals into the video world without sacrificing budget or space. Users can select a region-of-interest on screen from incoming HDMI signals and control how that region is scaled to the output resolution using AJA’s scaling algorithms.

The HD10MD4 is a mini digital downconverter for converting HD-SDI video to standard definition SDI and analog component/composite video. It uses a full 10-bit data path and multi-point interpolation to produce broadcast quality downconverted video. The unit also converts either 1080p24 or 1080p24sf to 59.94 Hz output video using the standard 3:2 pulldown technique. The output can be formatted for either 4:3 or 16:9 standard definition monitors. In addition, four-channel input embedded HD-SDI audio is passed to the SDI output, and a mini-USB jack enables configuration and control from the free Mini-Config application for Mac or PC.

All four mini-converters are now available for shipping. The HB-T-SDI and HB-R-SDI are available at a starting price of $595, while the ROI-HDMI and HD10MD4 are available for $995.