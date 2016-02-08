AJA Debuts RovoCam UHD/HD Camera

AMSTERDAM—ISE 2016 is getting underway in Amsterdam, and AJA is using the stage to unveil its RovoCam UHD/HD camera, a block camera with an integrated HDBaseT interface that supports uncompressed video, power, stereo audio and RS-232 control over a single CAT 5e/6 cable.

RovoCam

AJA built the RovoCam around Sony’s 4K FCB-ER8300 functional camera block featuring a 1/2.3 type 8.9 megapixel back illuminated CMOS sensor technology and Sony image processing. The company also announced a companion receiver unit, the RovoRx-HDMI. The RovoRx-HDMI can be integrated with an HDMI output, and all video/audio signals, power and control over HDBaseT. The receiver is also compatible with third-party systems.

Features for the RovoCam include a built-in 12x optical zoom lens, and up to 20x zoom with Sony Super Resolution Zoom. The camera also features on-camera power and RS-232 connections. In addition, the RovoCam supports Sony VISCA camera control and features stereo mic input that supports PiP power. The camera comes with a machined aluminum case with standard mounting options, and is compatible with Sony’s SNCUNIHB/1 outdoor housing.

The RovoRx-HDMI comes with a 4K UHD/HD HDMI output, RCA audio output, USB for firmware updates and additional control, and RS-232 output.

AJA reports that the RovoCam will be released soon, though no official date was given, at the starting price of $2495. RovoRx-HDMI will be available for $495.