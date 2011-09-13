Agama integrates in-home monitoring with Celeno Wi-Fi technology

Agama Technologies and Celeno Communications have announced the integration of Agama's Embedded Monitoring Solution with Celeno's Wi-Fi technology.

This integration provides Agama's customers with expanded real-time service monitoring capabilities for home networks. It allows digital TV operators to assure quality in all parts of the home video distribution network, including wireless communication between an in-home gateway and a set-top box (STB), or between a master STB or personal video recorder (PVR) and slave STBs.

The Agama Embedded Monitoring Solution is the final link in monitoring service quality in the video delivery chain, collecting information from software probes on each connected in-home device.

Celeno's 802.11n WiFi solutions, powered by its OptimizAIR technology, enables home gateways, multi-room DVRs and media servers to distribute wirelessly multiple and simultaneous HD video streams to standard Wi-Fi enabled consumer devices.