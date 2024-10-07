ADTH Announces NextGen TV USB and App for Android and Fire TV

ATLANTA—Atlanta DTH (ADTH) has expanded its NextGen TV portfolio with a new range of compact broadcast television receivers with Android and Fire TV support.

The ADTH NextGen TV USB and App for Android and Fire TV are designed for streaming devices and set-top boxes running Google Android or Amazon Fire TV. The new tuner and app are fully NextGen TV- (aka ATSC 3.0)-compliant and can decrypt A3SA DRM encrypted channels.

“The NextGen TV USB for Android and Fire TV tuner builds on the success of our NextGen TV Box which commenced shipment in Q3 2023,” Ivy Shou, president of Atlanta DTH, said. “Both products are proof of our commitment to making ATSC 3 NextGen TV accessible to the widest possible viewing audience.”

With about 75% of U.S. TV households now within a NextGen TV signal, broadcasters have been focusing on adding High Dynamic Range (HDR) to enhance picture quality. HDR transmission is now available in 57 TV markets and available via NextGen TV to more than 70 million viewers nationwide.

Since the first HDR broadcast of a high-stakes sports event with May’s Kentucky Derby, even more TV stations are now equipped to offer higher image quality, ADTH said.