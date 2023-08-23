ADTH’s NEXTGEN TV Box Now Shipping

ATLANTA—ADTH’s NEXTGEN TV Box, the first consumer external device certified with the NEXTGEN TV logo, is now shipping for $119.99. As expected, the box—which Atlanta DTH jointly developed with Tolka— includes support for the A3SA digital rights management protocol, making it the first such certified device on the market.

All NextGen TV-certified TV sets on the market support the A3SA (ATSC 3.0 Security Authority) protocol, which was established by the major networks and broadcast groups in consultation with the Consumer Technology Association. A3SA uses IP-based encryption protocols, device certificates and rights management technology to protect OTA broadcasts (1.0 is not included in the standard).

Consumers who want to access NextGen TV without having to shell out for a new TV set have been purchasing external boxes/dongles such as Silicon Dust’s HDHomerun Flex 4K and Bitrouter's Zapperbox, but because they are not yet certified to carry the NextGen TV logo, those boxes don’t currently support 3.0 DRM, leaving many buyers frustrated by encryption imposed by broadcasters, which limit their access and recording options.

While support for A3SA will allow consumers to access more functionality enabled by NextGen TV, that encryption of broadcast signals also allows broadcasters to limit how and where viewers could access NextGen TV programming, specifically DVR content, a popular feature among streaming services that NextGen TV advocates have been promoting as one of the standard’s more popular features. Some broadcasters have responded to consumer complaints about encryption, saying that they’re trying to avoid another Napster.

Dave Arland, spokesman for Pearl TV, the TV network-manufacturer consortium for NextGen TV told TechHive recently that remote viewing is “on the A3SA development roadmap,” and that the group is working on developing future capabilities that will satisfy both consumers while protecting broadcast content. He also said that A3SA does not prohibit restrictions on recordings for 1.0 simulcast in 3.0.

“Content protection is designed to prevent piracy, not stop home recording,” Arland said.

NextGen TV is now available in more than 70 markets nationwide from markets as large as Los Angeles and as small as Green Bay Wisc. Ivy Shou, President of Atlanta DTH, characterized the launch of the box as a “landmark moment both for us and for our development partner, Tolka.”

“The ADTH upgrade accessory receiver is not only fully certified with the NEXTGEN TV logo but also verified for content security, she said. “This assures that consumers will get the best possible experience at home, enjoying the outstanding advantages of NEXTGEN TV channels in 70 markets across the USA.

"The ADTH NEXTGEN TV Box packs a huge amount of processing power and versatility into its compact dimensions and makes UHD TV reception easier than ever. It is also the first set top box to support A3SA digital rights management,” Shou continued. “Our product and software development teams have managed to achieve this at a very affordable price point. We were honored to be recognized by the Pearl TV industry organization and its certification associate, Resillion, as one of the first vendors to produce officially certified NEXTGEN upgrade accessory receivers.”

The ADTH NEXTGEN TV Box allows ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV and ATSC 1.0 free-to-air television programs to be viewed on any IP-compatible TV display. Housed in a compact unit designed to fit beneath or alongside the display, it comes with ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 support, Ethernet, dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI, S/PDIF digital audio, and RCA connectors. A wide range of features are supported including an electronic program guide and parental controls. Dolby AC-4, audio description and closed captions can be activated to support viewers with impaired hearing.