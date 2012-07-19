Adtec Digital, Newtec team on in-car coverage of Indianapolis 500

For the 2012 edition of the Indianapolis 500, live shots from 12 unique drivers-seat angles were compressed and multiplexed with Adtec Digital’s MPEG-4 solution and took advantage of Newtec’s DVB-S2 Clean Channel Technology for efficient delivery.

The project was done under the guidance of Mobile Satellite Connection in Mobile, AL.

The 12 in-car feeds were backhauled on one 36MHz transponder delivering 138.2Mb/s using 32APSK CCT modulation. The in-car pre-compressed camera feeds relied on Adtec’s MPEG-4 compression, which was in turn multiplexed and transmitted using Newtec’s 32APSK (CCT) DVB-S2 modulation. At the downlink, Adtec’s RD-60 32APSK capable IRD demodulated and decoded the services for delivery to sports network’s HLS encoder farm.

The RD-60 supports MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 platforms with 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 HD and SD decoding.