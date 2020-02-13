Actus Digital to Highlight Compliance Platform at 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Actus Digital has created a large, all-in-one media intelligence platform that resides entirely in its latest compliance platform, which will be part of its booth at the 2020 NAB Show.

Offering a range of services for users that include compliance, quality-of-service assurance, technical monitoring, content repurposing, rating and competitive analysis tools, AI options and more, the Actus Digital platform offers an approach for monitoring and supporting multiple deployment environments, including on-premises, virtualization, the cloud and hybrid combinations.

“We have enhanced the Actus Digital intelligent media platform to include more functionality, additional AI options and extended automation related to compliance, clips creation and export capabilities for social media, with intelligent content monitoring and analysis,” said Raphael Renous, CTO at Actus Digital. “Having all these capabilities on one integrated platform gives customers the freedom to choose what makes the most sense for their business today and easily add features in the future.”

Among the new updates that Actus Digital has added is a new TS analysis solution for in-depth evaluation of transport streams, with the ability to detect ETR 101 290 priority 1, 2, 3 errors; track MPEG sections and tables; and display TS statistics in real time. It also features enhanced SCTE support, with the ability to compare multichannel SCTE messages and display live or archived SCTE messages, smart filtering for better monitoring, SCTE alerts and the power to extract SCTE-35 and SCTE-104 for presentation on interactive graphical timelines.

NAB Show attendees will be able to book one-on-one demos of the Actus Digital platform at the company’s booth, SU13910.

The 2020 NAB Show runs from April 18-22 in Las Vegas.