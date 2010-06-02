Actus Digital to exhibit at BroadcastAsia2010

Actus Digital will be showcasing its full product line at the BroadcastAsia2010 exhibition, including the Actus 4 media management platform plus modules Actus View, Rating Analyzer, AdWatch and Clip Factory.

The Actus 4 media management platform is developed to manage a wide range of media monitoring, analysis and management capabilities. Core features include multichannel ingest, multiformat conversion, analysis automation, a centralized media repository and a broadcast player for content redistribution.