Actus Digital to exhibit at BroadcastAsia2010
Actus Digital will be showcasing its full product line at the BroadcastAsia2010 exhibition, including the Actus 4 media management platform plus modules Actus View, Rating Analyzer, AdWatch and Clip Factory.
The Actus 4 media management platform is developed to manage a wide range of media monitoring, analysis and management capabilities. Core features include multichannel ingest, multiformat conversion, analysis automation, a centralized media repository and a broadcast player for content redistribution.
