Actus Digital takes broadcast monitoring in new direction with Actus ProLog

Actus Digital has released ProLog, the company’s new logging and monitoring system. Shipped as a turnkey single or double rack unit, the Actus ProLog system records up to eight channels, aggregating broadcasted media into a centralized location and common format. The Web-based user interface offers simple-to-use tools for searching, analyzing and repurposing media. ProLog automates recording and logging with built-in quality detection technology, eliminating the need for tapes and around-the-clock management. Developed on the Actus 4 platform, ProLog can be easily expanded to include rating analysis and annotations.

