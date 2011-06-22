ActiveVideo showcases CloudTV iVOD

ActiveVideo Networks, creators of CloudTV, the cloud-based app platform, showed how to take Video on Demand (VOD) navigation beyond the set-top box, onto other screens at The Cable Show last week in Chicago.

ActiveVideo outlined how multichannel video service providers can use the CloudTV platform to deliver a unified, next-generation 'iVOD' experience to multiple screens. Using CloudTV, operators can engage subscribers and drive on-demand take rates by providing rich, cloud-based navigation on televisions and broadband connected devices in the subscriber's home.

CloudTV can allow smart phones, tablets and standard remote controls to overcome the fragmentation and resource limitations of STBs. Using a CloudTV-powered interface, consumers can enter an enhanced navigation environment of personalized browsing, search, discovery and recommendations from social network friends.