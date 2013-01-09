ActiveVideo Networks unveils CloudTV Access developer program

ActiveVideo Networks has launched the CloudTV Access developer program, an initiative designed to accelerate the design and deployment of advanced HTML5 user experiences for millions of users on CloudTV-enabled smart TVs, STBs and other CE devices.

The CloudTV Access program leverages the “write-once, deploy-everywhere” content creation environment of ActiveVideo’s CloudTV platform to cut app time-to-market by as much as 80 percent for connected device manufacturers and virtual service providers, as well as cable and IPTV operators.

Developing on the CloudTV platform is easy, but the program is designed to help developers who are experienced with HTML5 development on the Web make the transition to television while providing them with the CloudTV tools and resources needed to quickly create crossplatform HTML5 user experiences that can be scalably streamed to any device.