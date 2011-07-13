ActiveVideo Networks showcases CloudTV

ActiveVideo Networks, creators of CloudTV, the cloud-based app platform, demonstrated how HTML5 applications can be delivered to any digital set-top box or video streaming decoder at The Cable Show last month in Chicago.

ActiveVideo showed how the ability of CloudTV to bring HTML5 apps to the television expands content opportunities for multichannel video service providers and creates new markets for Web developers.

Available on millions of screens, CloudTV leverages content stored, processed and rendered entirely in the network cloud to expand reach and availability of rich, Web-based user experiences. Navigation interfaces and other applications are delivered as a single, adaptable bandwidth video stream to the set-top box or connected device, which simply passes user key clicks from standard remote controls, smartphones or tablets back through to the cloud with very low latency.