AccuWeather adds telestrating over websites to StoryTeller

AccuWeather has announced advanced telestration capabilities within the StoryTeller interactive touchscreen system.

AccuWeather's latest enhancement to StoryTeller allows the presenter to telestrate over all types of content that appear on the display screen, including websites, something that has not been available until now.

StoryTeller users will now have the ability to highlight key aspects of their stories with this new function. Stations can now draw on any display screen and highlight any information of their choice, whether it is to illustrate plays during sports video segments, point out breaking news locations and traffic happenings on StoryTeller's 3D maps, or call attention to comments made on social media webpages.

With full telestration capabilities, StoryTeller now allows stations to explain stories in a clear and conversational style.