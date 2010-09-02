Accedo launches tablet TV Innovation Studio

Accedo Broadband in Stockholm, a provider of applications for IPTV and connected TV, has announced the opening of a unit dedicated to innovation around the usage of iPads and other tablet devices in a TV context. The company will be demonstrating new apps at IBC in Amsterdam this month.

Michael Lantz, CEO of Accedo Broadband, said consumers will use their iPad or any other tablet device to interface with TV content and applications, either in the living room, when moving around the house or elsewhere. The new Tablet Innovation Studio will work with a range of new applications together with partners and users.

Accedo is betting these devices will have a significant impact on consumer TV consumption, due to their nature as both a media consumption platform, as well as an attractive interaction interface, capable of connecting to TV devices.

Accedo Broadband provides IPTV games, quizzes, puzzles, video art, music, karaoke, lifestyle, niche sports, weather, social media and communication services. Accedo’s Funspot gaming service is one of the most widely deployed IPTV gaming services in the world.