Accedo and Google Cloud Partner on Cloud Platform

SAN MATEO, CALIF.—Accedo, a video experience company, has announced a collaboration with Google Cloud with the goal of providing media and entertainment companies a unified cloud platform to build their own video experiences.

Using Accedo Studio, companies can build customizable video experiences. They can create and update designs and navigations unique to a brand across multiple screens. Accedo Studio’s cloud-based UX management capabilities can configure and test apps in real time. As a result of the partnership, users can adapt the video experience based on factors like data gathered in real-time.

Accedo will be showcasing this latest technology at CES 2018.