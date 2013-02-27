ABOX42, Motoma partner on packet-loss IPTV network issues

ABOX42 and Motama have partnered to correct packet-loss issues in managed IPTV networks.

Motama’s RelayCaster server appliances offer a turnkey solution that enables optimized transmission of IPTV streams. By using the RelayCaster Streaming Protocol (RCSP), reliability and data rates of streaming live content can be greatly improved.

Having proven its value for live distribution of content between data centers, Motama's RCSP is now also available for ABOX42’s M12 set-top box (STB) platform. The RSCP enhances user experience by fixing packet-loss issues on the last mile to the homes of end users. In addition, Motama’s protocol allows operators/telcos to take advantage of efficient multicast distribution of IPTV within their managed network.

In addition to the features provided by ABOX42's STBs, IPTV and OTT customers of ABOX42 now can use Motama’s RCSP solution.