A+E’s 45th & Dean Brings in Blackmagic Gear

FREMONT, CALIF.—A number of Blackmagic systems are now taking up residence in the Brooklyn, N.Y.-based facility of 45th & Dean, content creation hub for A+E Networks. 4K cameras and production switchers from Blackmagic will assist with the production of content across A+E’s websites, linear channels and other platforms.

Among the gear that 45th & Dean brought in from Blackmagic are six URSA Mini 4.6K and two Micro Studio Camera 4K cameras to capture content in the studio and out in the field. The URSA Mini 4.6Ks have a Super 35mm sensor and 15 stops of dynamic range. In addition, four URSA Studio Viewfinders have been paired with the URSA Mini 4.6Ks, providing a 7-inch screen with viewable tally light, control knobs and large grab handles; two URSA Viewfinders are on deck for outdoor and handheld shooting.

Four Video Assists and four Video Assist 4Ks have also been added to assist in monitoring, focusing and framing shots, and recording. The Video Assist and Video Assist 4Ks are also used to transfer data post-production.

For multi-camera studio shoots, 45th & Dean has installed Blackmagic’s ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K system. This production switcher allows the team to switch between cameras, resolutions and deliver interactive content. An ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel is coupled with the ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K, providing full access to controls and the ability to handle multi-layer live productions.