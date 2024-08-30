4Wall Entertainment Captures Complex Live Events With Riedel Comms

At 4Wall we found that Bolero’s decentralized architecture supports flexible deployments, accommodating various production sizes and setups, from small studio broadcasts to large live events.

LAS VEGAS—As vice president of Live Events at 4Wall Entertainment, I’ve seen first hand the evolution of intercom systems in the broadcasting and streaming industry. At 4Wall, we specialize in providing cutting-edge solutions for live events, broadcast productions, and streaming services.

Our expertise lies in creating seamless, high-quality audio-visual experiences for a wide range of clients, from major TV networks to online content creators. Integral to our operations are the intercom systems that ensure clear and reliable communication among our team members.

One intercom product we rely on heavily is the Bolero wireless intercom by Riedel Communications. We chose Bolero based on its exceptional audio quality, flexibility, and robust performance in demanding environments. Although we considered several options, Bolero stood out due to its superior technology and practical integration capabilities.

Reliable Connectivity

We utilize Bolero for a variety of purposes, including live event coordination, on-set communication during broadcasts, and managing streaming productions. The ability to communicate seamlessly across different departments ensures that our productions run smoothly, without the hiccups that can occur with inferior systems.

One of the primary challenges Bolero addresses is the need for a reliable, high-quality wireless communication system that can perform well even in crowded RF environments. In live events and broadcast settings, interference can be a significant issue, but Bolero’s advanced RF robustness and flexibility in integration mitigate this problem effectively. This reliability allows our team to focus on delivering top-notch content without worrying about communication breakdowns.

Deploying Bolero is straightforward and efficient. Its decentralized architecture supports flexible deployments, accommodating various production sizes and setups, from small studio broadcasts to large live events. The use of 4-wire ties via NSA-02s is particularly useful for connecting Bolero with existing wired intercom systems, providing a unified and streamlined communication network. This was crucial as technicians had to monitor multiple broadcast program streams during rehearsals and the live event.

One operator, Carlos Ostero, had never used Bolero prior to a recent event. Despite his lack of experience with the system, he found it incredibly easy to program and set up. The intuitive user interface and straightforward configuration enabled Carlos to get the system running without any issues—a testament to Bolero’s user-friendly design.

Our favorite Bolero features include its intuitive user interface and the ease of integrating it with other systems. The beltpacks are lightweight and user-friendly, and have plenty of battery life, which is critical for long productions. Additionally, the ability to configure the system via a web browser provides us with the flexibility to make adjustments on the fly, ensuring optimal performance.

Advanced DECT

Unique features of Bolero that have impressed us include its patented Advanced DECT receiver technology—designed to reduce sensitivity to multipath reflections—and its ability to operate in standalone mode. This allows for a highly flexible and scalable deployment, making it an ideal solution for various production environments.

One feature that pleasantly surprised us is Bolero’s NFC beltpack registration. This allows for quick and easy registration of beltpacks, which is especially useful when managing a large number of units. This feature not only saves time but also ensures we get up and running quickly, even in fast-paced environments.

Having Bolero as a tool in our arsenal is significant because it elevates the quality of our productions. Clear and reliable communication is the backbone of any successful broadcast or live event and Bolero’s performance and reliability, combined with its seamless integration capabilities, give us the confidence to push the boundaries of what we can achieve, knowing that our communication system will support us every step of the way.

Bolero has proven to be an invaluable asset to 4Wall Entertainment—its advanced features, reliability, and ease of use make it the ideal choice for our diverse range of projects. As we continue to innovate and expand our services, we know that Bolero will play a crucial role in our success, enabling us to deliver exceptional audio-visual experiences to our clients and audiences. l

For more information visit https://www.riedel.net/en/.