360 Systems introduces 2020HD recorder for uncompressed 2-D, 3-D production

360 Systems has introduced its new MAXX-2020HD reference recorder, designed for multicamera and 3-D production. The MAXX-2020HD provides lossless recording and playback of many HD video formats, including paired channels for 3-D. The 2020 recorder accepts images in any color space up to 12 bits and does not compress the image. Its two channels can be used for independent HD-SDI streams, as a 3-D pair or as a single 3G channel. Two recorders can be synchronized for dual-3Gb/s operation.

Internal drives and external magazines enable the user to configure the 2020HD to suit any application, from one hour to nearly unlimited storage. SAS drive enclosures attach with a single cable and make file transport between locations easy and safe.